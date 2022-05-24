Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will report $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.74 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $6.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.65.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.09. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,089 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 157.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 24,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

