Zacks: Analysts Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $620,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) will report $620,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $7.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $17.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.46 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $51.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 3,843.36% and a negative return on equity of 177.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARDX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

