Zacks: Analysts Expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) to post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Fisker reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fisker.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:FSR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. 5,068,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,656,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Fisker has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Director Mitchell Zuklie purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Fisker by 28.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 83.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fisker (FSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.