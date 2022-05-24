Zacks: Analysts Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.86 Million

Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will post $200.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.70 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $185.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $811.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $801.24 million to $821.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $827.26 million, with estimates ranging from $823.70 million to $833.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $48.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.
About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
