Zacks: Analysts Expect HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HSBC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.86. HSBC reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HSBC will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HSBC.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 590 ($7.42) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.29) to GBX 590 ($7.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 735 ($9.25) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 482.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in HSBC by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. HSBC has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HSBC (HSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.