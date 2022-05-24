Zacks: Analysts Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.24. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings of $6.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $19.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.48 to $20.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $18.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.38 to $18.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,155,000 after buying an additional 166,784 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,296,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.50. 593,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,573. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.99 and its 200 day moving average is $274.98. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

