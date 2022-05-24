Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) to report sales of $420.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $424.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $416.86 million. Lumentum reported sales of $392.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.87.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 766,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,430,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.91. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $77.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.52.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

