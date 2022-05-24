Zacks: Analysts Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFLT. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $473.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

