Zacks: Analysts Expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) to announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.66. Principal Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Shares of PFG traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $69.37. 41,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,824. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.87. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 116,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,466 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

