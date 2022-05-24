Zacks: Analysts Expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.56 Million

Brokerages expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will report $70.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.11 million. RCI Hospitality posted sales of $57.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year sales of $266.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.49 million to $269.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $291.56 million, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $293.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RCI Hospitality.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million.

RICK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,908,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,705,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 119,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $498.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $94.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About RCI Hospitality (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.