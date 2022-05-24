Zacks: Analysts Expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will report ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.63). Shift Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.11% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFT shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Shift Technologies from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 1,218,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,675. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

