Zacks: Analysts Expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) will post $6.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.61 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) reported sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full-year sales of $26.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $27.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.42 billion to $27.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ERIC shares. TheStreet downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.