Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post $0.40 EPS

Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cfra dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.70. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 570,071 shares of company stock valued at $18,597,017. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

