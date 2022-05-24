Zacks: Analysts Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.37 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will post sales of $43.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.78 billion to $43.85 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $41.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $155.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.42 billion to $156.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $160.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $157.49 billion to $162.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $286.03 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $279.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $295.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

