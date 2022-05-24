Zacks: Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) to post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. TopBuild reported sales of $834.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in TopBuild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,368,000 after buying an additional 31,188 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in TopBuild by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 6.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,688,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $191.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.15. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $165.01 and a 1 year high of $284.07.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

