Zacks: Analysts Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Earnings of $5.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) to report $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $4.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $21.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $22.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $24.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.34 to $25.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

Shares of UNH opened at $492.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $510.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,765. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 498,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,377,000 after purchasing an additional 59,359 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,963,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,889,823,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.