Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $520,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) to post $520,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $370,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $1.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $1.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.78 million, with estimates ranging from $3.02 million to $7.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anterix.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Anterix stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.52. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Anterix by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

