Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.85 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $15.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $15.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

