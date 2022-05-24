Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.35. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on AVNS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,961,000 after purchasing an additional 319,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after buying an additional 112,546 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,502,000 after buying an additional 71,186 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,957,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,080,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after buying an additional 271,105 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

