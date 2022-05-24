Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy reported sales of $693.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

CHK stock opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $97.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.71.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

