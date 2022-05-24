Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Post $1.64 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will report $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Forward Air stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 0.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.