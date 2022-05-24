Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.07). Genius Sports posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE GENI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $585.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.71. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
About Genius Sports (Get Rating)
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
