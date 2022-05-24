Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.07). Genius Sports posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GENI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $585.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.71. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

