Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.