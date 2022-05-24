Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) will report $125.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.17 million to $126.42 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $126.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $493.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $504.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $504.03 million, with estimates ranging from $478.16 million to $529.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 41.05% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

About Holly Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.