Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will announce $359.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $346.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $371.70 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $347.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HMN stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,012,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,998,000 after purchasing an additional 43,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,976,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

