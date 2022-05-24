Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to Post -$0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will post ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Outset Medical reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Several analysts have commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OM stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. 2,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,846. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $43,861.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $869,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,623 shares of company stock valued at $7,024,715 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

