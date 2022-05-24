Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Quantum posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quantum.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $39,389.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 115.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QMCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 461,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,984. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.26. Quantum has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

