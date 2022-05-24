Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.03. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $11.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $13.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $334.10 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.74 and its 200 day moving average is $339.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

