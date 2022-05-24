Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sempra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.94. Sempra reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra will report full-year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $163.79 on Tuesday. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

