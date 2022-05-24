Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $2,476,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,831 shares of company stock worth $8,292,019 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after acquiring an additional 167,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sprout Social by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,070. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.49. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

