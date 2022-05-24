Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will announce $115.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.70 million and the lowest is $114.25 million. Lovesac reported sales of $82.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $652.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.32 million to $658.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $777.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lovesac.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $457.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.43. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.

Lovesac Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.