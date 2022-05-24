Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will announce $2.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. W. R. Berkley posted sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year sales of $10.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 52.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 930.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,958 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 90.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.