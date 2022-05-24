Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will announce $2.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. W. R. Berkley posted sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year sales of $10.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 52.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 930.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,958 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 90.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:WRB opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.
About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.