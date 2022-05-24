Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. WideOpenWest reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 83.12%. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

WOW has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 480,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,940. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $35,413.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 410,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 982,931 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 139,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after acquiring an additional 445,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.