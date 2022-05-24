Zacks: Brokerages Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.35 Million

Brokerages expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will report $115.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.19 million to $115.50 million. AppFolio reported sales of $89.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $456.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $457.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $547.03 million, with estimates ranging from $544.00 million to $550.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.46 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $150.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.87.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AppFolio by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

