Zacks: Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCOR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek bought 130,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $330,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $28,254.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 337,002 shares of company stock valued at $875,125 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of comScore by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in comScore during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in comScore during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCOR stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. 297,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $153.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.35. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

About comScore (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.