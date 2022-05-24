Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $324.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.60%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

