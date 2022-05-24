Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will report sales of $24.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.98 million to $27.10 million. Conifer posted sales of $35.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $101.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.54 million to $111.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $112.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.12 million to $127.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

CNFR stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Conifer has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30.

About Conifer (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.