Zacks: Brokerages Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Core Laboratories reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Core Laboratories stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 293,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,792. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.24 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after buying an additional 662,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,499,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,098,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,382,000 after buying an additional 370,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

