Zacks: Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.32. GasLog Partners reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

GLOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

GLOP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $253.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.66. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

