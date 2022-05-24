Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Announce $1.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.29. Gilead Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after buying an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

