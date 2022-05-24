Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.36. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,795. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $738.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

