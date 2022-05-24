Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAFC. DA Davidson lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jonestrading upped their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 244,146 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 151,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

