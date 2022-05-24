Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) will report $143.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.10 million and the lowest is $135.72 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $131.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $543.23 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $558.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after acquiring an additional 585,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,400,000 after purchasing an additional 870,345 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,613 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HR stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

