Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.33 Million

Brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) to post sales of $79.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.60 million and the lowest is $68.50 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $15.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 419.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $346.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $374.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $472.91 million, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $532.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

LIND stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $632.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $110,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $33,267.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,006,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,372,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,797 shares of company stock worth $1,043,670. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after buying an additional 75,870 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

