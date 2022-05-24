Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $346.69 Million

Analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $346.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.78 million and the lowest is $339.60 million. Monro reported sales of $341.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNRO. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

