Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $167.76 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $152.97 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.02.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,417 shares of company stock worth $22,002,622. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,165,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,442,000 after acquiring an additional 43,297 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

