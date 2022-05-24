Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPTA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perpetua Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $65,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,810 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,725,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 69.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

