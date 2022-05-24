Zacks: Brokerages Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) to report earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.27). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.55) to ($5.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($2.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of RLMD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. 14,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,669. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.51. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $39.66.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 491.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 123,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 102,410 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,540,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after buying an additional 353,750 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 72,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

