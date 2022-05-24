Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to Sell

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:AB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 391,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,509. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 981.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.