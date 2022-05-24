Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Hold

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. The company's strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. AR expects to generate more than $2.5 billion of free cash flow in 2022, suggesting a massive increase from $849 million reported last year. The company is benefiting from declining well cost in the Marcellus play. Also, it is well-poised to capitalize on the rising natural gas price. However, the company’s lack of geographic diversification is concerning, since its entire asset base is located in the Appalachian region. Also, it has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing costs over the past few quarters, adversely affecting the income. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AR. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.36. 530,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,691,242. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 3.72.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,037,352 shares of company stock worth $35,954,600. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

